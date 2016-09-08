Trump backer sets up shop, unable to cash in

Time was, during a presidential campaign, you could show your support for one candidate or the other by going to the local party headquarters and getting campaign pins and bumper stickers.

Some people wore the pins. Others just collected them, thinking someday they’d be valuable. They rarely are.

But everything was free. The campaigns paid for all the doodads and handed it all out like beads at Mardis Gras.

My, how times have changed. The presidential campaign has turned into a moneymaking opportunity for anyone willing to set up a low-overhead business.

Wednesday afternoon, one of those entrepreneurs opened a Trump Store near downtown, in the old Peerless Cleaners parking lot. It takes only about half an hour to set up, said the operator, Kelvin Smythe.

Smythe is from New Orleans, but he’s also into politics, so he quit his job, took what he calls a vacation and went into business, following the campaign.

There can be good money in it, he says. At a Mike Pence rally the other day he had good sales, but there were only four vendors.

At a major rally with Donald Trump there might be dozens of vendors, but it’s conceivable to have a thousand dollars a day in sales of Trump and Make America Great Again hats, T-shirts, campaign buttons and kites, plus the occasional Crooked Hillary beach ball or yard sign.

Business on Wednesday was a little slow, though. It seemed like a good spot, along Main Street with a parking lot for people to pull into. Still, he had six customers.

That’s what happens when the primaries are over. You can follow a candidate around the state for a day, but when Trump is in New York in the morning, Philadelphia later in the day and Florida that night, it’s hard to keep up.

Smythe is hoping things will pick up later in the fall.

Of course not everyone supports Trump. One car drove by and yelled out profanity. Smythe smiled and repeated what they said.

A few minutes later a potential customer pulled up. A man and woman got out and looked over Smythe’s inventory, made a comment and then left.

Smythe smiled again, a little amused. The woman told him she was looking for Hillary stuff. The sign says Trump Store, he said, pointing to a big sign on the front of his tent.

His plan, Smythe says, is to stay between Wisconsin and Virginia and New Hampshire, the battleground states where people might be more inclined to buy Trump regalia.

By about 4 p.m. Wednesday, though, the police had paid a visit to Smythe. He needed a permit, he said he was told. If he sold anything he could get a ticket. So he packed up and headed east, into Ohio, looking for a decent-sized city, maybe Toledo, to set up shop today.

“I’m getting more professional” and making less of a vacation of it, Smythe said. “I’ve decided, let’s try to make some money.”

