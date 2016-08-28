Urban League jobs program lacking funds

For a year and a half now the Urban League has been operating something called the BUILD program at its offices on South Hanna Street.

The program takes people in dead-end jobs – and some who have never had a job – and introduces them to the building trades. The exposure eventually helps them get positions as apprentices in the trades and move on to a real career.

Participants get two weeks of instruction on critical skills, such as being competent, reliable and learning to get along with people. For another two weeks they are introduced to the trades, all 19 of them, and when it’s over, they get assistance in applying for positions.

They get a $100-per-week stipend for attending, too, to pay for gas and lunch and cover some expenses they have.

It’s not warm and fuzzy, though. Participants are expected to show up at 7 a.m. five days a week and stay in class until 3:30 p.m. If you’re late three times, you’re out. If you have an unexcused absence, you’re out.

In the three classes that have been held so far, 53 people have been accepted and 52 have completed the program. One person who had other commitments – visits with a probation officer – had to quit because he would miss classes.

Of the 52 who completed the program, 51 have jobs, some in the trades, some in other positions, but they’re working – and in jobs that have a future.

Jonathan Ray, president of the Urban League, calls it the most successful program he’s seen in the 30 years he’s been involved in social work. Participants learn that there really is light at the end of the tunnel.

Leroy Jackson, the program director, talks about the people who have participated.

There was the man who had literally never gotten a paycheck in his life. When he got his first stipend check, he put it in his wallet. He wouldn’t cash it. He wanted to keep it.

Make a photocopy of it and cash the real check, Jackson told him.

No, the man said. He was going to keep the real check forever. It was a symbol of the day his life changed.

But there are problems at the BUILD Program. It was supposed to be funded through WorkOne, and the first two classes were. But then WorkOne’s funding was changed. Funds for a third class fell through.

The city made $100,000 available and the Questa Education Foundation kicked in funding for the third class.

But this summer, the BUILD Program was suspended. It didn’t have the money for a fourth class. “It’s nobody’s fault,” Jackson said.

The cost of each class varies, depending on the number of participants.

The lack of a class this summer hasn’t dulled interest in the program. Jackson said 170 individuals have applied to the program, and at a job fair at the Urban League last week, 20 showed up to apply for BUILD.

Jackson said he’s trying to find different pots he can dip into to continue BUILD. He’d pay for it himself if he could, he said. Meanwhile, WorkOne might have funding for a program this fall, but Jackson is waiting until he sees it.

Ray is confident something will eventually be worked out with WorkOne.

For now, though, what both Ray and Jackson call the most successful program they’ve ever seen is dormant.

