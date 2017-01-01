Use of deadly street drugs is senseless

I saw a news story the other day about a young couple who had overdosed on heroin.

The girl died in the bathroom and the guy was found on the living room floor. They had both been dead a few days.

The only twist in the story was the couple had a 5-month-old baby. The baby was in a bassinet, and after a few days, had starved to death.

It was a sad story. The parents didn’t bother to think about the baby before they did their drugs.

The overdose didn’t happen in Fort Wayne, but it could have. I have a map from the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority that has a purple pin in the location of each overdose that’s taken place in the county the first 10 months of 2016. It doesn’t specify which overdoses were fatal.

Practically all of Fort Wayne is purple, and there are purple pins in Hoagland, Woodburn, Monroeville, Hessen Cassel, New Haven, Zanesville.

I know people whose children have died from drug overdoses.

I’ve talked to police who’ve told me about heroin dealers who’ve lost as many as five customers in one week.

I asked one officer if it doesn’t bother them? I mean, they’re killing their customers.

No, the officer said. They just warn their customers not to use the drug alone. That way if they almost die, maybe someone can call an ambulance and someone will revive them.

But the fatal overdoses we’ve had show that isn’t necessarily going to happen. Overdose when you’re alone and you die, and overdose when you’re with someone and you might still end up dead.

It doesn’t make sense to me. We’ve got people out there overdosing all over the place and people are being found dead all over the place – in Fort Wayne and all over the country – and people just keep shooting up.

Police will tell you it’s only going to get worse. The really deadly stuff, the heroin mixed with something called carfentanil, hasn’t arrived here – yet. They say a dose of carfentanil the size of a grain of salt can kill you.

But people will continue to shoot up.

People tell me those who shoot up aren’t proud of it. Some even hide it. They’re just addicted. Each day, sometimes more than once a day, they need their drugs, and they find them. They run the risk every day that the drug they get will be the dose that kills them.

You can get help. There are places to turn to get off the drugs. But it’s so easy to turn around and get hooked again.

I guess I feel like saying that if you get a chance to do some heroin this year, maybe it would be a good idea to say no. But I know that’s not going to happen.

It’s a new year and by the end of this year we’ll probably have another map of Fort Wayne that’s completely purple with little pins showing where overdoses took place.

I just don’t understand it. Maybe it’s because I grew up in an age when shooting drugs was for people who had sunk to the bottom of the barrel.

Or maybe I’m just lucky that I’ve never done heroin, or crack, or cocaine, or meth or bought pills on the street to see what they would do to me.

