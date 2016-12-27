Waterloo: A skater's paradise?

A little more than 10 years ago, a lot of people, especially older people, regarded skateboarders as punks.

If you got caught skating in the wrong spot, you might have your skateboard seized, get a ticket or even get arrested.

When Fort Wayne finally decided to build a legitimate skate park next to Lawton Park, some people were livid, sure that it would mark the eternal demise of downtown.

Now, the little town of Waterloo is launching a drive to build its own skate park, a $200,000 project. But unlike other skate parks, it would be open not just to skateboarders but to people with in-line skates, BMX bikes and scooters.

And it’s all happening in a small, conservative Indiana town, just the kind of place where one would think skateboards would be just as reviled as they were in Fort Wayne a few years ago.

But the image of skateboards seems to have changed – dramatically.

One big difference is that it’s no longer considered an extreme sport, says Alex McConnehey, a town council member and founder of the Waterloo Skatepark Committee. Now, he says, “It’s an action sport.”

With kids addicted to their video games and iPads and standing around with smartphones and exercising only their thumbs as they swipe through texts, “Anything is looked at favorably if you’re active,” McConnehey says.

Plus, there’s been a change in the makeup of the skateboard crowd. While it used to be mainly teens, some of those skaters have grown up. They’re in their 40s, some even older.

“It’s an all-age thing,” McConnehey says. “There’s no one social class. There are doctors, lawyers, architects, garbage men,” people who took up the sport as kids and still enjoy it.

“It’s for people who are pursuing a healthy lifestyle,” McConnehey said. “They’ve done a 180.”

There has been a little bit of opposition, McConnehey said. “Only one, and they objected to the location,” which is in downtown Waterloo.

The biggest difference between Waterloo’s planned skate park and others will be allowing the BMX bikes, which are forbidden almost everywhere else.

“That’s exactly the goal,” McConnehey said, to attract BMX riders from other places. “BMX is the most drastically inhibited,” largely because people think the bikes will damage skate parks, which is absurd, McConnehey said, because nothing touches anything except rubber.

The planned park isn’t going to be big enough for BMX bikes to get up speed, so the bikes will fit in, McConnehey said.

But another, bigger park is planned for a few years from now – designed just for them.

“We have the opportunity to make a name for ourselves,” McConnehey said.

But the committee is going to have to raise enough money by January 2018 to show the landowner that they can accomplish their goals.

But McConnehey is confident. Waterloo has a generous spirit. “Businesses and individuals throw money at projects they think are worthwhile,” he said.

And so might people who otherwise might have to drive hours to find a park that will let them in.

The Community Foundation of DeKalb County is accepting monetary donations. Its address is 700 S. Main St., P.O. Box 111, Auburn, IN 46706.

