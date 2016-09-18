What is behind anger over tax rates?

Back when Occupy Wall Street existed and people were sleeping in parks and the rallying cry was that the rich don’t pay their fair share in taxes, I used to ask myself, “How do you know?”

The majority of Americans don’t even do their own taxes, according to IRS figures. They hire someone else. I’ve even seen people walk into tax preparers’ offices and pay to have someone do their 1040EZ form.

I suspect that if you asked the average person how much they actually pay in income taxes, or what their tax rate is, they wouldn’t come close. I consider myself somewhere near normal, and when it comes to taxes, you focus in on how big the refund will be and not much else.

And if most people don’t do their own taxes, they’re certainly not doing rich people’s taxes on the side. So how do they know whether the rich pay their “fair share” or not?

Oh, there are stories out there about rich people who pay little in taxes. If you’ve got a ton of money in tax-free municipal bonds, you can conceivably make a lot of money and pay no taxes.

Or you can be like Warren Buffet and Bill Gates and make a fortune in stock and pay little or no taxes – as long as you don’t sell the stock.

That’s why I found a recent study by WalletHub on people’s opinions about taxes interesting, if predictable.

The study found that three-quarters of those surveyed considered the tax code either complex or extremely complex.

If you’re a corporation or have a complex financial life, the code can be complex. For the ordinary Joe, even a well-off ordinary Joe, it’s pretty straightforward. But when more than half of all people don’t even do their own taxes, how do they know?

About half thought there should be fewer deductions, and nearly 90 percent thought that investment income – dividends on stock, profit from stocks – should be taxed the same as or higher than earned income.

If that were to come to pass, it would be bad news for people saving for retirement. The government would take a bigger bite out of any profits they made, and as time passed and the profits grew, the bite would get bigger.

It’s easy to understand people’s attitudes, though. Surveys show that at least half of all working people have saved nothing toward retirement.

They don’t have investments. No wonder they want people with investments to pay more tax. After all, if you’re broke, wouldn’t you feel better if everyone else was, too?

Most of those surveyed said taxes should be fair. How one should interpret that, though, isn’t clear. Should everyone pay the same rate? As one expert interviewed about the results said, fair means whatever point a politician wants it to mean at the moment.

None of it is surprising. As much as anything, it tells me that a whole lot of people don’t know much about taxes. They just resent people who make more than them.

Frank Gray reflects on his and others’ experiences in columns published Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. He can be reached by phone at 461-8376, fax at 461-8893, or email at fgray@jg.net. You can also follow him on Twitter @FrankGrayJG.