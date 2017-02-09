With man's yard cleaned up, issue in city's hands

The tires are gone, the discarded luggage is gone, the overgrowth and many trees are gone, along with all the little pieces of trash that people would toss into the yard as they passed.

There’s still a little pile of firewood, nicely seasoned, waiting for the people who said they want it to come by and pick it up.

You can even see the house now, something you couldn’t do just a few days ago.

Now it’s time to see whether the cleanup that a bunch of volunteers managed to complete in one day at Herman Burson’s house on Holton Avenue satisfies city officials.

We wrote about Burson’s plight on Tuesday. He had called the city to ask whether the street in front of his home could be repaired. Instead, city officials mailed him a letter Jan. 26 ordering him to have his yard cleaned up within 10 days. That was Sunday.

But a guy in his 80s who’s had a stroke and is blind in one eye couldn’t possibly have cleaned up the mess in that yard.

So, after being notified of the crisis by Burson’s niece, who lives in Las Vegas, Royal Jordan, who is with the Urban League, organized the cleanup, rounding up a tree-trimming company and a contractor and a bunch of kids and got the job done in a day.

“The only thing we have left is some firewood,” Jordan said. “Every single piece of paper was picked up.”

Jordan said city workers were there during nearly the entire cleanup, just watching from a green truck. He hasn’t heard back from city officials about whether the cleanup job was thorough enough. He says he has a call into the city, but no one has responded yet.

If more work needs to be done, Burson isn’t sunk. The officer who ordered the cleanup actually gave Burson an extension. Also, a check on the property revealed that almost all the work had been done except for a handful of logs that have to be removed – that firewood that people have already claimed.

He makes only $1,000 a month in Social Security.

The story, though, has prompted some people to ask a question. What about the crumbling pavement out front?

“We’ll see if the city does what the homeowner asked for in the first place,” Jordan said.

After all, Burson and his friends have been operating in good faith. There’s room for some tit for tat.

Maybe once the weather clears he can rake some of the litter – smashed plastic bottles and that – out of the crumbling hole in the street next to the curb just to get it ready to be filled in.

