Woman helps kids get on pace to success

A few years ago, we wrote about a woman named Emmary Butler.

Actually, the story was more about the neighborhood where she grew up. The people across the street were killers, and down the street were plenty of drug dealers and other people who were best avoided.

But Butler’s mother, Deb, wanted to make a point: Just because you grew up in a neighborhood like that doesn’t mean you are doomed to go the same route as everyone else.

To prove she was right, she pointed to her daughter, Emmary, who had just graduated from the IU School of Medicine.

That was four years ago. Today, Butler is a practicing OB-GYN with Women’s Health Advantage. She volunteers with an organization called Girls Rock. It mentors young women, teaching them that no matter where they are, they have the ability to achieve and succeed academically, athletically and socially.

About a month ago, Butler decided to start her own nonprofit. It’s called PACE, which stands for perseverance, attitude, commitment and excellence.

One of the things she wanted to do was establish a scholarship program. Butler has begun accepting donations through the nonprofit’s website, www.pacetosuccess.org.

The goal is to award a new computer each spring to the Girls Rock participant who has the highest grade point average, and to award a $1,000 scholarship to a minority student at North Side High School who hopes to enter the medical field.

Response has been good, she said. So far, the nonprofit has received slightly over $5,000, and she hopes that if the amount grows, she will be able to award more than one scholarship. Applications for the scholarship, by the way, are being accepted on her organization’s website until Feb. 28. People can also donate to the organization on its website.

“I’m just grateful to be able to provide a scholarship,” Butler said, “to make a difference.”

