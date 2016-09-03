Holiday closings

In observance of the Labor Day holiday, government offices are closed Monday. Some businesses and services will also be closed.

The city of Fort Wayne’s offices will be closed on Monday. There will be no residential garbage and recycling collection on Labor Day. The collection schedule will be pushed back one day for the entire week, with Friday’s trash collected on Saturday.

Republic Services will be closed Monday. All collections will be performed one day later through Saturday.

The Allen County Recycling drop-off locations operated by Republic Services will be closed on Monday.

There will be no Citilink bus service on Monday.

Post offices will be closed Monday and there will be no mail delivery.

All BMV license branches will be closed today through Monday.

The city of Berne offices will be closed Monday. Monday’s trash route will be picked up Tuesday. The compost site will be closed Monday.

Offices for the city of Warsaw will be closed Monday. Monday’s trash route will be picked up on Tuesday. All other routes will remain the same.

Bluffton city offices will be closed Monday. Trash and recycling pickup is pushed back one day all week.