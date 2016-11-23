Holiday closings

Many government agencies and businesses will be closed Thursday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

• Federal, state and local government offices will be closed. Post offices will be closed and there will be no mail delivery. Banks and credit unions will be closed.

• Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles branches will be closed Thursday and Friday but will resume regular hours on Saturday.

• Republic Services and Advanced Disposal will not pick up trash Thursday. That day’s collections will be Friday and Friday’s pickup will be Saturday.

• Fort Wayne and Allen County government offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.

• Citlink buses will not operate on Thursday, and the campusLink and Cougar Express shuttles will not operate today through Friday.

• City of Warsaw offices will be closed Thursday and Friday and there will be no trash pickup. Thursday’s pickup will be done today and Friday’s pickup will be Monday.

• Waterloo city offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.

• Brightpoint will be closed Thursday and Friday.

– Journal Gazette