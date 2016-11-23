November 23, 2016 8:01 AM
Holiday closings
Many government agencies and businesses will be closed Thursday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
• Federal, state and local government offices will be closed. Post offices will be closed and there will be no mail delivery. Banks and credit unions will be closed.
• Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles branches will be closed Thursday and Friday but will resume regular hours on Saturday.
• Republic Services and Advanced Disposal will not pick up trash Thursday. That day’s collections will be Friday and Friday’s pickup will be Saturday.
• Fort Wayne and Allen County government offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.
• Citlink buses will not operate on Thursday, and the campusLink and Cougar Express shuttles will not operate today through Friday.
• City of Warsaw offices will be closed Thursday and Friday and there will be no trash pickup. Thursday’s pickup will be done today and Friday’s pickup will be Monday.
• Waterloo city offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.
• Brightpoint will be closed Thursday and Friday.
– Journal Gazette