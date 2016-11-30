$10,000 reward offered in gun shop robbery

Associated Press

ROCHESTER, Ind. -- A reward of up to $10,000 is available for information that leads to convictions in a north-central Indiana gun shop robbery.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering the reward money.

Authorities said an unidentified suspect robbed Sand Burr Gun Shop in Rochester was of 50 firearms on Nov. 20 between 12:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. Federal and Fulton County officials are investigating.

ATF officials said violent criminals often use stolen firearms to commit additional crimes.

The NSSF is the trade association for the firearms industry. It is matching a $5,000 ATF reward in the case.