'2nd chance' Pence stingy with pardons

INDIANAPOLIS – The man touting grace and forgiveness for running mate Donald Trump has been stingy granting that mercy to those seeking pardons in Indiana.

Gov. Mike Pence has issued only three pardons in nearly four years.

In comparison, former Gov. Mitch Daniels, who claimed to have the lowest pardon percentage of any governor, issued 62 pardons in eight years – about eight a year.

Pence has denied 39 pardons and 20 are awaiting action.

That includes the now-infamous pardon request of Keith Cooper, a man who spent nine years in prison for a crime it appears he didn’t commit.

He hasn’t been officially exonerated by a court, though DNA evidence tied another man to the crime; eyewitnesses have recanted, and the deputy prosecutor in the case has urged Pence to pardon Cooper.

“I feel like if this petition had been filed under Daniels, he would have had the courage to grant it,” said Cooper’s attorney, Elliot Slosar.

Pence spokeswoman Kara Brooks said since taking office, Pence signed legislation allowing for people to pursue an expungement for certain nonviolent crimes. Also while in Congress, he supported the Second Chance Act.

“Governor Pence’s office has been in regular communication with Keith Cooper’s attorneys since at least December 2014 to ensure that Mr. Cooper has exhausted all of his legal options under the law so the governor has all the information available to make this decision,” she said. “The governor’s office is pleased Mr. Cooper’s attorneys have decided to seek a judicial remedy because it will provide critical information for the governor to make his decision.”

Pence has total discretion on whether to give pardons, which is essentially executive forgiveness. It is often sought to allow a former offender to move past the restrictions a felony conviction holds – such as being unable to get certain jobs or certifications, as well as obtain a firearm carry permit.

They are granted only to those who have completed their sentence and at least five years have passed. It is not the same as commuting a sentence or clemency, where a person is let out of jail before a sentence is satisfied.

Pence has granted no clemency petitions and turned down 29.

Slosar said Cooper was going to file for a pardon under Daniels, but the rule requires the person be out of prison at least five years. Cooper was released in 2006 under a modification. When the petition was filed in 2011, it took three years just to get a hearing before the Indiana Parole Board.

By that time, Daniels was out of office and Pence was in. The board issued a nonbinding recommendation in favor of the pardon in 2014.

The irony is it seems Cooper might already have been pardoned if he indeed was guilty.

According to Pence legal counsel Mark Ahearn, no Indiana governor has ever issued a pardon based on a claim of innocence.

Instead, pardons are given to convicts who have served their time, expressed remorse and changed their lives.

Cooper was convicted in 1997 of armed robbery in Elkhart County but acquitted of attempted murder during the same one-day bench trial. He was sentenced to 40 years. Later, the evidence against Cooper and a co-defendant started to fall apart.

That led to a sentence modification agreement that Cooper signed in 2006 with then-prosecutor Curtis Hill – a Republican now running for state attorney general – that changed Cooper’s sentence to time served. This meant he was free to return to his wife and three children.

Cooper did not plead guilty but also didn’t wait for a new trial to officially clear him. His felony conviction remained intact.

Pence now wants him to go through that post-conviction relief process in the courts even though there is nothing legally stopping the governor from granting the pardon. His office says it is because Pence is hesitant to substitute his judgment for the courts.

The issue has gained steam with Pence on the trail standing by Trump, who most recently talked about groping women and trying to have sex with a married woman.

“I believe in grace and I believe in forgiveness,” Pence said this week at a North Carolina rally about Trump.

Pence is also known for repeatedly saying while in office – “Indiana should be the worst place in America to commit a serious crime and the best place, once you’ve done your time, to get a second chance.”

That makes his action – or inaction – on pardons confusing to many.

There was a bit of a Twitter war with Pence Deputy Chief of Staff Matt Lloyd on Monday on the case and Slosar also got involved.

Lloyd said the office long ago expressed to Cooper’s lawyer the need for a post-conviction relief appeal and exhausting all judicial remedies.

But they only recently put that in writing “to communicate with concerned public,” Lloyd tweeted.

In fact, Slosar said he learned of the Sept. 20 letter from Ahearn to his client from the media before he even received it.

Slosar also said the only thing they were told previously was that Pence didn’t want to overstep in the judicial process. The governor’s office suggested Cooper go back to the prosecutor or trial judge. That led to a letter to Pence this year.

“Justice demands that Mr. Cooper be pardoned,” said Michael Christofeno, the deputy prosecutor in the Cooper case. “We cannot undo the wrongful imprisonment of Mr. Cooper, but we can undo his wrongful conviction with a pardon.”

Slosar said he was led to believe that would be enough and was shocked by the latest request. He has since filed the appeal Pence wants but a new trial could take years and Pence will be out of office.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate John Gregg will grant the pardon if elected – “I’d sign the pardon, absolutely. When a mistake’s been made you only compound it by not correcting it.”

Republican candidate Lt. Gov. Eric Holcomb told The Journal Gazette, “I would hope if elected governor, I could resolve it quickly” but did not elaborate.

Meanwhile, Cooper’s co-defendant fought his conviction. He was granted a new trial and prosecutors dropped the charge. He later received a $4.9 million wrongful conviction settlement.

