1 killed in shooting involving Elkhart officers

ELKHART, Ind. – Authorities say a person is dead and three others wounded in gunfire involving two northern Indiana police officers who ran to the scene after hearing shots.

The Elkhart police chief says the person who died was in a car with one of those wounded about 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Chief Ed Windbigler says the officers had responded to a burglary call when they heard shots nearby. He says the officers fired shots at the car and it crashed. A wounded person was found in that same block, while a fourth with a gunshot wound arrived a short time later at an Elkhart hospital.

State police Sgt. Trent Smith says it wasn't immediately clear whether shots were fired at the officers and whether those in the car were wounded by the officers.