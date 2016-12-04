1 killed in shooting involving northern Indiana officers

ELKHART — Two northern Indiana police officers who ran toward the sound of gunfire early Sunday fired shots at a car inside which one person was killed and another wounded, authorities said.

After the car crashed, officers found another wounded person in the same block of an Elkhart neighborhood, Police Chief Ed Windbigler said.

The officers had responded to a reported house burglary about 3:30 a.m. when they heard shots nearby and ran to the scene less than a block away, Windbigler said.

The officers weren't hurt and the wounded people didn't have life-threatening injuries, he said. Police said investigators weren't immediately sure whether those inside the car were wounded by the officers and whether the gunfire also involved a fourth person who arrived a short time later at an Elkhart hospital with gunshot injuries

"The only people who could have been struck by officer fire are the ones who were in the vehicle," Windbigler said.

The two Elkhart officers have been placed on administrative leave, according to the police department. The names of the officers and those wounded weren't immediately released.

Indiana State Police detectives were taking over the investigation.

State police spokesman Sgt. Trent Smith said investigators were trying to sort out the circumstances of the shootings.

"There were a lot of things that happened other than just the police officers shooting their guns," Smith said. "At this point we don't know exactly who shot who."