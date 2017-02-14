2 Fort Wayne men convicted in robbery

Two Fort Wayne men and an Indianapolis man were convicted on bank robbery charges in central Indiana.

Duprece Jett, 38, of Indianapolis, Damion McKissick, 38, of Fort Wayne, and Earl Lee Walker, 38, of Fort Wayne, were convicted of conspiracy to commit robbery and attempted bank robbery after a five-day jury trial in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis.

The men, dubbed the 'Rick James robbers', because of their long hair and sunglasses they used as their disguise, began their robbery spree on Sept. 19, 2015, the U.S. Attorney's office said in a statement.

The men robbed the Advanced America Check Cashing Service in Indianapolis, then on Nov. 19, 2015, robbed the Indiana Members Credit Union in Indianapolis, thr statement said.

On Dec. 12, 2015, it said, the men tried to rob another Indiana Members Credit Union in Carmel, but were thwarted by police officers. A car chase ensued that went through Hamilton, Marion and Boone counties, with speeds reaching more than 100 mph.

Sentencing for the robbers is scheduled in May, and all three could face up to 40 years, the statement said.