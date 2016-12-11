2 South Shore Line rail projects poised for federal funding

MUNSTER, Ind. – Two projects aimed at improving the commute between northwest Indiana and downtown Chicago are poised to make strides in the new year.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that the South Shore Line is hoping for more than $400 million in federal funding.

One project is the $615 million West Lake Corridor project, which would extend the South Shore Line south from Hammond to Dyer.

The other project, called Double Track NWI, is estimated to cost $250 million and would add a second track between Gary and Michigan City.

The federal money would cover about half the costs of both projects.

Supporters of the projects say they could transform northwestern Indiana by increasing population, raising tax revenue and promoting property development.

