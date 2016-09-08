2 plead not guilty in slayings of 3 in northwestern Indiana

KENTLAND, Ind. – Two men have pleaded not guilty in the slayings of three people found dead with multiple stab wounds last month in northwestern Indiana.

The (Lafayette) Journal & Courier reports Derrick Cardosi and Sebastian M. Wedding made their first court appearance Wednesday. The 24-year-olds both are from Cedar Lake. They face charges including murder and auto theft. Cardosi also faces two counts of assisting a criminal.

They're being held at the Newton County Jail without bond. If convicted, each could face up to 65 years in prison.

The bodies of 20-year-old Justin L. Babbs, 23-year-old Richard Thomas and 39-year-old Kimberly Spears were found Aug. 28 in a home in Sumava Resorts, an unincorporated community about 35 miles south of Gary. A coroner says they were stabbed multiple times.

Information from: Journal and Courier.