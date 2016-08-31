2nd arrest in slayings of 3 in northwest Indiana

Associated Press

KENTLAND, Ind. -- Authorities in northwest Indiana have made another arrest in the slayings of three people found stabbed to death last weekend.

On Wednesday, Newton County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Drinski said 24-year-old Derrick Cardosi of Cedar Lake was arrested Tuesday night on a warrant for conspiracy to commit murder and assisting a criminal. Drinski said Cardosi is in custody and is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 7.

On Monday, authorities said 24-year-old Sebastian M. Wedding of Cedar Lake was arrested in connection with the killings of two men and a woman whose bodies were found Sunday night in a home in Sumava Resorts, an unincorporated community about 35 miles south of Gary. He is being held on a preliminary charge of murder and is also scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 7.