2nd trial underway for woman charged with toddler's death

GOSHEN, Ind. – A second trial is underway in northern Indiana for a day care provider charged with the death of a toddler in her care.

The Elkhart Truth reports attorneys questioned jurors Monday for the trial of Jackie Rolston of New Paris. She is charged with battery resulting in death in the October 2014 death of 19-month-old Kirk Coleman of New Paris. Authorities ruled the boy died of blunt force injuries.

Rolston's first trial in October ended with a mistrial when the jurors were dismissed after the judge found they didn't follow instructions. Court officials said a juror shared information on a previous case involving Rolston.

The case resulted in Indiana lawmakers passing "Kirk's Law," which calls for the creation of a public registry of individuals convicted of child abuse.

