3 found dead in northwest Indiana home

Associated Press

SUMAVA RESORTS, Ind. -- Police found the bodies of two men and a woman at a home in northwest Indiana and their deaths are being investigated as homicides, a coroner said Monday.

Officers responding to a 911 call of a bleeding man found the three bodies around 8 p.m. Sunday at a home in Sumava Resorts, about 60 miles south of Chicago.

Newton County Coroner Scott McCord said there was "no suicide associated with this." The Newton County sheriff's office did not immediately respond to an email seeking information.

An officer found a 20-year-old man dead in one room while the bodies of a 23-year-old man and a woman in her 30s were discovered in an adjacent bedroom, the coroner said. They were victims of trauma, he said.

McCord said autopsies are scheduled for Tuesday. He had no other details and said the victims' identities would be released once their families have been notified.