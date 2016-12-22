6.4 million enroll in Obamacare

Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Burwell said Wednesday that more people are buying health insurance through the Affordable Care Act despite “headwinds.”

Burwell told reporters in a conference call that 6.4 million Americans – including 119,429 Hoosiers – actively enrolled in the federal insurance marketplace between Nov. 1 and Monday, compared with 6 million for the same period last year.

“This is a product people want and people need,” Burwell said.

She repeatedly referred to “headwinds” faced by the program, specifically rising insurance premiums and vows by President-elect Donald Trump and the Republican Congress to repeal and replace the ACA.

Burwell said marketplace call centers had heard from more than 30,000 people “worrying about the future of their coverage in the wake of the election and wondering whether or not they should sign up for a 2017 plan.”

They should enroll, she said, calling the ACA “the law of the land.” People who do not carry medical insurance face a tax penalty of $695 or 2.5 percent of household income, whichever is greater.

“Insurers have emphasized that the coverage that people buy today is a contract for 2017, a contract that they will continue to honor,” Burwell told reporters.

She said insurers, Trump and members of Congress have said “there would not be rapid disruption” next year.

As for higher premiums, Burwell said most people can buy insurance through the ACA for $75 a month or less after tax credits.

Open enrollment through Healthcare.gov will continue until Jan. 31. Monday was the deadline, extended from Dec. 15, for people wanting to sign up for coverage that begins Jan. 1.

Excluded from enrollment figures released Wednesday by HHS were those customers who did not choose a new insurance plan and were automatically re-enrolled in an existing policy. Burwell said auto-enroll data will be released in January.

Last year, HHS announced that more than 8.2 million Americans, and nearly 178,000 Hoosiers, had either enrolled or been automatically re-enrolled in insurance plans during the Nov. 1-Dec. 19 sign-up period.

HHS did not specify Wednesday how many current customers enrolled in new plans because their previous insurers had withdrawn from the marketplace. In northeast Indiana, for example, two of the six insurers that participated this year – Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana and UnitedHealthcare – dropped out for 2017.

“We do have strong new numbers” for first-time enrollees, Burwell said.

She said later that HHS is “continuing to see growth in Indiana in terms of marketplace coverage.”

Federal agencies will conduct an aggressive outreach program during the remainder of open enrollment. HHS will advertise and recruit on social media, and the IRS will send letters to people who have gone without insurance and remind them of the tax penalty.

“We’re going to do a hard push for the last six weeks of this open enrollment,” Burwell said.

When open enrollment ended last January, 12.7 million people had bought insurance plans through Healthcare.gov.

