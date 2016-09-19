Alligator dies after Indiana police find it along highway

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana troopers found an injured 2-foot long alligator along Interstate 65 in Indianapolis.

Indiana State Police say troopers contacted animal control workers but the alligator died before they arrived Sunday afternoon. Police say the animal suffered injuries consistent with falling or being thrown from a moving vehicle. They believe it could be a case of someone improperly disposing of releasing a domesticated reptile.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact authorities. State police contacted the Indiana Department of Natural Resource to properly dispose of the reptile.