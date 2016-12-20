Andy Zay is Indiana's newest senator

INDIANAPOLIS - Sen. Andy Zay officially became Indiana's newest state senator Tuesday when he took the oath of office from Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush.

Zay, R-Huntington, replaces Jim Banks, of Columbia City, who was elected to the the U.S. House of Representatives.

Senate District 17 covers Wabash County and portions of Grant, Huntington and Whitley counties.

“Today begins an exciting day of service to the folks of the 17th District and the State of Indiana,” Zay said. “I am honored and humbled to be following in the footsteps of such legendary Senate leaders as Jim and Amanda Banks, Gary Dillon, Harold Wheeler and Gene Snowden. I’m looking forward to working with my Senate colleagues in the upcoming session.”

Zay, 50, earned his bachelor’s degree from Indiana University. He is a member of the Regional Board of Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana and the owner of Zay Leasing and Rentals, Inc. in Huntington.

He and his wife Cindy have five children: Joe, Corinne, Rees, Meredith and Isaac.

Residents in Senate District 17 can contact Zay by telephone at 1-800-382-9467 or by email at Senator.Zay@iga.in.gov.

Zay will also serve on the Senate Committees on Agriculture; Natural Resources; Education and Career Development; and Insurance and Financial Institutions for the 120th General Assembly.

The 2017 legislative session will reconvene on Jan. 3, and, by law, must be completed no later than April 29.

