Animal feeding farm bill advances

INDIANAPOLIS – The House Environmental Affairs Committee passed a bill regulating confined animal feeding operations Wednesday, though there was confusion in the room on exactly what it does.

An attorney/lobbyist from Indiana Farm Bureau refuted point-by-point some criticisms made by the Hoosier Environmental Council last week.

In general, opponents say House Bill 1494 loosens notification and disclosure requirements to construct and operate a CAFO.

The legislation now goes to the full House after a 7-3 committee vote.

“What this does is codify current existing practice and make it more clear in statute,” said Justin Schneider of the Indiana Farm Bureau.

Rep. Carey Hamilton, D-Indianapolis, said she was disappointed there didn’t appear to be any collaboration on the bill beforehand between stakeholders.

Schneider said opponents of these large-scale farming options generally want to talk about other outside issues and then the conversation goes nowhere.

Rep. David Wolkins, R-Warsaw, authored the bill and said the biggest misconception is that prior approval is no longer needed to construct or operate a CAFO.

He said that is inaccurate and the bill is simply an update of the permitting process.

Rep. Ryan Dvorak, D-South Bend, said some of the confusion seems to come from wording in the synopsis, which says the bill “Replaces the current prohibition against starting construction or expansion of a CFO without the prior approval of the department of environmental management (IDEM) with the requirement that a person obtain a permit to construct and operate a confined feeding operation.”

Another member, Rep. Don Lehe, R-Brookston, also said the synopsis is not an accurate description of what the bill actually does.

“I had the same concern,” he said. “It does give a false representation.”

An IDEM staff member testified there is nothing in the bill to encourage or increase the number of CAFOs.

Kim Ferraro, senior staff attorney and agriculture policy director for the Hoosier Environmental Council, said the group is disappointed by the vote.

“Our legal opinion remains that HB 1494 would make matters worse by further weakening state permitting requirements for factory farms and making it even easier for factory farms to proliferate regardless of their impact on property values, our lakes and streams, the air we breathe, and quality of life in our rural communities,” she said.

nkelly@jg.net