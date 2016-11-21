Appeals court hears case involving Pence, public records

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Court of Appeals heard arguments Monday on whether Gov. Mike Pence should be able to hide documents related to an immigration lawsuit against President Barack Obama.

A key moment came near the end of the hearing when Joseph Chapelle, an attorney arguing on behalf of Pence, said it is inappropriate for a coequal branch of government to meddle into the personal affairs of the governor.

"Wouldn't that swallow the (Access to Public Records Act?)" asked Appeals Judge Nancy Vaidik.

No, Chapelle said. It would only apply to the governor and his immediate staff - not state agencies.

It is one of the questions before the appeals panel, which will rule in the coming months.

The fight comes at a time that Pence is ascending to the vice presidency and was critical during the campaign about secrecy regarding Hillary Clinton's emails.

The specific issue in this case is a "white paper" sent by a Texas lawyer seeking other Republican governors to sign onto a lawsuit against Obama regarding an immigration executive order.

There are a few smaller items in the case, including several redactions on emails or legal bills.

The justices could simply rule Pence had an attorney-client relationship with the Texas official and a deliberative or work product exemption could apply.

But the larger concern is the constitutional question of whether judges can officiate public records cases at all in a separate branch of government.

The Indiana Supreme Court said 'no' in a legislative case in April. And now Pence wants to expand that logic of "non-justiciability" to at least his office.

The case goes back to 2015 when Pence made the executive decision to have Indiana join a Texas lawsuit against the president with respect to certain federal immigration policies. William Groth filed a public records request with the governor pursuant to Indiana’s Access to Public Records Act.

Groth filed as a private citizen though he is a well-known Democratic attorney.

Pence responded to Groth’s request, but in doing so he redacted some of the documents and withheld another under an exemption for deliberative material.

The Indiana public access counselor agreed with the governor's office and the local trial court found against Groth.

So he appealed, alleging Pence abused his discretion under the law when he redacted invoices from a private law firm he had hired to represent Indiana in the Texas lawsuit. Groth also asserts that the governor abused his discretion when he withheld from disclosure a document relevant to the Texas litigation that had been created by a Texas deputy solicitor general and disseminated by that official to executive offices in Indiana and several other states.

Attorney Greg Bowes, on behalf of Groth, said attorney-client privilege doesn't apply because it was simply a solicitation and Pence had never agreed to be part of the lawsuit when the strategy paper was sent.

All three of the appellate judges were appointed by Democratic governors, and it's likely the issue will reach the Indiana Supreme Court regardless of the ruling.

If so, the case might go before only four members because new Justice Geoffrey Slaughter - appointed by Pence - would likely recuse himself. He was the lawyer on behalf of the Indiana House that won the April case saying the court couldn't get involved.

nkelly@jg.net