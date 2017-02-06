Audit of Muncie finances finds lack of internal controls

MUNCIE, Ind. – The state's first audit in three years of the Muncie city government's books has found a lack of internal controls over the city's finances.

The (Muncie) Star Press reports that in some instances pointed out by the Indiana State Board of Accounts city officials replied that they didn't follow some state-mandated procedures because they weren't aware of them.

The newspaper says the audit covering 2014-2015 doesn't address questions raised in an ongoing FBI investigation into allegations of wrongdoing in city government.

The State Board of Accounts once audited cities and counties every year, and school corporations every two years. Those audits are now done less often unless there are red flags. Officials with the department have said that's because of budget limitations and the numerous entities that require auditing.

