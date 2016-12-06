Authorities: 3 dead including 2 children after Brazil, Indiana fire

BRAZIL, Ind. – Authorities say three people including two young children are dead following a house fire in Indiana.

Assistant Brazil police chief Dennis Archer tells The Brazil Times that four people were taken to a hospital from the scene of the Monday night fire at the two-story home, including the three who died. The condition of the fourth person wasn't immediately known.

The dead were described by authorities as two infants and a female. Their names weren't immediately released.

Archer says the cause of the fire is under investigation. WTHI-TV reports officials believe a family including more than a dozen people may have lived at the home.

Brazil is located in Clay County, about 55 miles southwest of Indianapolis.