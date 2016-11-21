Authorities: 4 children dead, mom hurt in Indiana house fire

FLORA, Ind. – Authorities say four children are dead and their mother and two law enforcement officers are injured following an early-morning house fire in Indiana.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security says in a statement that the children's mother was airlifted from the scene in Flora, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis, after the Monday fire.

The department says a Carrol County sheriff's department officer and an officer from the Flora police department were injured, but details of their injuries or conditions weren't immediately released. The Department of Homeland Security and the Indiana fire marshal are investigating.

Broadcasters report most of the damage appeared to be on the first floor of the multi-story home. The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known.