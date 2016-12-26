Authorities in Lawrence identify man found in car

INDIANAPOLIS – Authorities have identified a man who was found dead with stab wounds in a car outside Indianapolis.

Lawrence police say officers received a call Saturday evening saying the man, identified as 42-year-old Gerald Edwards, had been stabbed during a fight. The caller was driving the vehicle and told police he was a friend who didn't know Edwards had been stabbed until they were in the car heading to Indianapolis from the gathering in Hamilton County.

Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff says the driver of the vehicle was taken into custody as a witness.

Edwards was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are investigating and when and where he was stabbed.

The car was found between the Marion County and Hamilton County line.