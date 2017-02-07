Authorities investigate white supremacist fliers on IU campus

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Authorities are investigating after white supremacist fliers were left on doors across Indiana University's Bloomington campus.

The school's Provost and Executive Vice President Lauren Robel posted a statement on Monday saying the fliers were found on office doors of "faculty members of color or scholars of race and ethnicity." Robel says they fliers were designed to intimidate and provoke anger.

The fliers are attributed to a group promoting white supremacy. Similar postings of fliers have been reported at other U.S. schools in recent months.

The university says it is working with the FBI to identify those responsible for posting the fliers. Tips are being sought from the public.

Robel says the school "rejects all forms of racism, bigotry and discrimination."

------

This story has been corrected to say the fliers were posted at Indiana University, not University of Indiana.