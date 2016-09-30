Authorities round up cattle after livestock truck crash

Associated Press

DOVER, Ind. -- Authorities have rounded up the surviving head of cattle after a livestock truck crashed in central Indiana.

Police said 10 of the 63 head of cattle inside a trailer died when the vehicle overturned about 1:30 a.m. Friday on Indiana 32 near Indiana 75, about 30 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

One animal remained on the loose for more than six hours, forcing traffic to nearby Western Boone Junior-Senior High School to detour. As the cows were rounded up, they were taken to a nearby farm.

The driver of the truck was not hurt. Police said the driver lost control on wet pavement.