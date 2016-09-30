Avenues sought to fund roads

INDIANAPOLIS – The pot of money for Indiana roads and bridges has grown from $1.5 billion in 2001 to $2 billion in 2015, a key infrastructure task force heard Thursday.

The problem is the money hasn’t kept pace with inflation – meaning it doesn’t buy as much asphalt as it used to.

The Legislative Services Agency also said Indiana had the second-lowest annual spending per capita spending on transportation projections of the neighboring states between 2012 and 2015.

The task force of legislators and stakeholders is charged with honing a long-term funding proposal for state highways and ­bridges. But on its third meeting there were still no forthright discussions on the solutions.

Co-chair Rep. Tim Brown, R-Crawfordsville, at least mentioned the possibility of a “revenue-raising proposal” – increasing the state gas tax that hasn’t been raised in more than a decade.

“Fair enough. Someone has to say it eventually,” said co-chair Sen. Luke Kenley, R-Noblesville.

But Kenley said the committee is trying to juggle the upcoming election and “it’s a little hazy in our minds” how to get to a final report with specific recommendations for the 2017 General Assembly.

Thursday’s presentation included information on all revenue sources for roads –local, state and federal. The primary sources are state and federal fuel taxes, BMV fees and local wheel taxes.

It didn’t include hundreds of millions in extra road money the legislature has given in the last two budget cycles or the $3.8 billion the state reaped from the lease of the Indiana Toll Road earlier this century.

Data from Thursday showed that an average Hoosier driving a Toyota Corolla had a $267 tax burden for roads in 2000 and $310 in 2015. But the inflation-adjusted amount would be $355.

A similar calculation for a Ford F-250 was $566 in 2000 and $630 in 2016. The inflation-adjusted amount would be $754.

Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, said the committee must first decide what the state’s goal on roads is and then look at various calculations on what it would cost to get to that level. The final step is what revenue measures to choose to make up that money.

Beyond raising the gas tax, options include bonding, public-private partnerships that might include tolling; other tolling options on existing roadways; using surplus dollars; and new fees.

Some states have even considered charging vehicles on miles driven.

The date for the next meeting has not yet been set.

