Ball State lockdown lifted after man with gun reported

Associated Press

MUNCIE -- A lockdown was lifted at Ball State University and the campus told there was no threat after a gunman was reported.

University spokesman Joan Todd told The (Muncie) Star Press (http://tspne.ws/2bOj14z ) a man was reported to be carrying a gun "on the small of his back" Thursday evening. The campus was on lockdown from about 8:30 p.m. to just after 10 p.m.

School officials said the man was reported near a pair of residence halls. The alert asked those on campus to avoid the area and shelter in place.

Todd did not say whether the man made threats with the weapon. University police and the Muncie Police Department are investigating.