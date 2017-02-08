Bias-crimes sentencing bill advances

INDIANAPOLIS – A Senate panel approved legislation Tuesday allowing judges to enhance sentences in bias crimes.

Indiana is one of only five states without a bias crime law.

LaGrange Republican Sen. Sue Glick’s effort doesn’t create a separate crime as some states do. Instead it allows a judge to use the motivation behind a crime to give an offender a higher or even maximum sentence.

It goes into effect if the person committed the offense with the intent to harm or intimidate an individual because of certain perceived or actual characteristics. This includes race, religion, color, sex, gender identity, disability, national origin, ancestry or sexual orientation.

An amendment was added that would also apply that same sentencing enhancement if crimes are committee specifically against on- or off-duty police officers.

Glick described a 9-year-old watching her mother grabbed because she was wearing a burka. And she said crosses have been burned in yards and swastikas painted on a synagogue.

“It’s a symbol of much more depending on what community you belong to,” she said, noting if a person’s bigotry is so strong to motivate a crime it should be taken into account.

The Indy Chamber of Commerce, the Marion County prosecutor and several other groups testified in support.

“It really is an important tool,” said Dave Powell, executive director of the Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council. “It says that you as a General Assembly recognize this as a bad thing and hopefully it will be a deterrent.”

Several pro-family groups spoke against the measure.

Ryan McCann of the Indiana Family Institute said the bill leaves people out. He noted Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton supporters could be targeted because of a shirt. He said the bill doesn’t protect ideology – for instance someone supporting the Sierra Club or the NRA.

“Ours is a philosophical problem. When you create special classes you will always leave someone out,” McCann said.

“We think every victim of every crime ought to get the most justice they can under the law.”

Senate Bill 439 now moves to the full Senate, where it passed the chamber last year but died in the Indiana House.

