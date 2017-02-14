Bill allowing some immediate carry rights advances

INDIANAPOLIS -- The House Public Policy Committee approved a bill Tuesday allowing those who receive a protective order to arm themselves immediately instead of waiting to get a license to carry a gun.

The committee also added language to study getting rid of state licensure laws for firearms altogether.

Currently in Indiana, Hoosiers can have guns in their homes but need a license to carry it off that property. Some people are banned from getting a license, including those with a felony conviction or with significant mental illness.

House Bill 1071 now moves to the full House.

The base of the bill gives someone who receives a protective order permission to carry without a license for 60 days after the order is issued or 60 days after the person applies for a license to carry a handgun. It is being carried by Rep. Sean Eberhart, R-Shelbyville.

Domestic violence advocates testified against the bill last week, saying that women are more likely to die in domestic violence situations when a gun is present.

"Something terrible is going to happen," said Rep. Terri Austin, D-Anderson. "An American woman is fatally shot by her partner every 16 hours."

But the topic of conversation this week was the new language calling for a summer study committee on whether Indiana should have carry permits at all.

Sen. Jim Lucas, R-Seymour, offered a bill that would have gotten rid of carry licenses -- dubbed the constitutional carry bill. But after internal discussion he decided a study is needed.

He said it will look at the repeal of handgun licensure laws; issues of reciprocity in other states; fiscal impacts; definitions of prohibited persons; rate at which handguns are used in suicides, criminal acts and defense of a crime.

Rep. Charlie Brown, D-Gary, said the study is the "elephant's nose under the tent" and people in urban areas are concerned about easier access to more guns.

Rep. Matt Lehman, R-Berne, said the idea doesn't open up access to guns. It says if you have a gun you have a right to carry it.

He said the bill needs a "deep look this summer to get the true message out."

nkelly@jg.net