Bill puts all gas tax revenue on roads

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana House Republicans made a big change Wednesday to their road funding plan that will have a significant impact on the state’s next two-year budget.

The Ways and Means Committee approved the bill after accepting an amendment that would immediately divert about $300 million a year collected from sales tax on gasoline to road funding. Right now, that money goes to general fund spending on a variety of state expenses, including schools and prisons.

The original GOP plan phased in the shift of gas tax spending over four years to reduce the impact on the biennial budget that is being crafted. But with the amendment, the road funding plan creates a $600 million hole in the budget.

Several groups fighting a gas tax increase in the road funding bill said there should be no tax increases before every penny now collected at the pump is spent on highways and bridges.

“I think we heard from members, we heard from the minority party, we heard from those who talked about opposition to the bill about every time you stick that gas nozzle into the car … that every tax penny you pay should be dedicated to roads,” said Ways and Means Chairman Rep. Tim Brown, R-Crawfordsville. “That’s something that resonated with a lot of our members.”

But he declined to say how the loss in revenue to the general fund budget would be handled. He will unveil the House Republican biennial budget today.

“It is something we will be able to budget for,” he said. “I hope that document shows we are responsible.”

Gov. Eric Holcomb’s submitted budget didn’t include any shift in gas tax money and still gave just a 1 percent increase to K-12 schools in the first year. Brown promised that education would remain the top priority – even over roads.

The panel made no other changes to the road funding bill and rejected several Democratic amendments. Democrats have pushed for the sales tax dollars to be shifted since last year.

The bill also includes a 10-cent increase in the state gasoline tax, new vehicle registration fees and a provision that clears the way for future tolling on state highways. The goal is to provide an additional $1 billion a year for infrastructure.

The bill passed the committee 14-9. The only area lawmaker on the panel – Rep. Dan Leonard, R-Huntington – voted yes. Two Republicans voted no – Rep. Ed Clere, R-New Albany, and Rep. Steve Davisson, R-Salem.

Davisson said he can’t support the bill because of the tolling provision. A new toll bridge recently opened near his district, and he said he is getting a lot of negative feedback.

