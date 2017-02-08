Bill to protect Tesla passes House

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana House passed legislation Tuesday that provides safe haven for auto manufacturer Tesla to sell in Indiana while closing down the direct-to-consumer route in the future for other manufacturers.

House Bill 1592 doesn’t mention Tesla by name but originally would have prohibited manufacturers of all-electric vehicles to sell direct to customers instead of through a dealership.

Tesla, which was granted a dealer license in Indiana in 2013, is currently the only company selling all-electric cars. They were operating under somewhat ambiguous language in existing law that lawmakers feared would be exploited in the future.

Supporters say the legislation is needed to ensure consumers are protected. They question how consumers get service when there are problems with a car but there are no dealerships to take it to or brick-and-mortar locations to appeal to for help.

And some raised fears that foreign competitors could capitalize on the state’s current law and muscle American manufacturers out. It’s a variation of a theme raised frequently by President Donald Trump, who has called for protectionist trade policies, especially when it comes to Mexico and China.

But after an intense hearing, a compromise was reached between Indiana auto dealers and Tesla. It provides an exception for anyone with a dealer license prior to July 1, 2015, and who has a service center in Indiana. Those caveats apply only to Tesla.

Several northeast Indiana heavy hitters were deeply involved and testified last week at the Statehouse.

Rep. Bob Morris, R-Fort Wayne, is a co-author and said the bill helps protect auto dealers in the state that have 22,000 employees and send $500 million in sales tax to the state.

Rep. Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, is a co-author and said the compromise strikes the right balance.

But Rep. Ed Delaney, D-Indianapolis, sarcastically said the bill is “a phenomenal idea for free enterprise theorists.”

He said another manufacturer will come along and ask for the same treatment and lawmakers will have to decide whether they are good and bad. And he said Tesla will oppose it because they will have exclusive rights.

“Let consumers make the decision,” Delaney said.

Marty Murphy, executive vice president of the Automobile Dealers Association of Indiana, applauded the move.

“Today our state lawmakers cast a vote to protect Hoosier consumers and the nearly 50,000 jobs Indiana’s auto dealers support. The Automobile Dealers Association of Indiana believes HB 1592 will further encourage competition and innovation. We will continue working with our elected officials as the legislative process moves forward.”

The measure passed 77-19 and now moves to the Senate. All area lawmakers supported the bill except Rep. Curt Nisly, R-Goshen.

