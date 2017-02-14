Bodies found amid search for 2 missing Delphi, IN teens

DELPHI, Ind.– Police say foul play is suspected after two bodies were found along a northern Indiana creek during a search for two missing Carroll County teenagers.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Kim Riley says the bodies were found along Deer Creek east of Delphi. He declined during a Tuesday news conference to comment on any injuries the bodies might have suffered or to discuss the ages of the victims.

But he said the search for the two missing 13-year-old girls had been drastically scaled back.

Riley says the bodies were found about three-quarters of a mile from an abandoned railroad bridge where the two girls, Liberty German and Abigail Williams, had been dropped off Monday. They were reported missing hours later after they didn't appear at a predetermined meeting place.