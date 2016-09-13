Body of missing Illinois worker found at Indiana reservoir

MEROM, Ind. – Authorities say the body of a missing worker from Illinois has been found at a reservoir in southwestern Indiana.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says conservation officers located the body of 56-year-old Ken Jones of Shelbyville on Monday night in Turtle Creek Reservoir near Merom in Sullivan County.

His body was found after his wife contacted the sheriff's department, saying she was concerned that her husband had not returned from work. The DNR says he was an employee of GE Betz and was working at Hoosier Energy's Merom Generating Station.

Jones' truck and tools were found near a water discharge outlet from the generating station into the reservoir. The death is under investigation.