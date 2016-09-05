Body of missing boater recovered from reservoir

Associated Press

FISHERS, Ind. -- Authorities have recovered the body of a missing boater from a central Indiana reservoir.

Indiana conservation officers said divers found the body of 24-year-old Andrew Dimitroff of Indianapolis on Sunday in 23 feet of water in Geist Reservoir northeast of Indianapolis.

They said Dimitroff was among a large group of boaters who anchored in a cove of the reservoir and were jumping from two large inflatable rafts Saturday evening when others noticed he was missing. First responders searched for him until about midnight, then resumed the search Sunday morning.

Officers said Dimitroff was not wearing a life jacket at the time.