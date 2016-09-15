Boy hurt after pole falls during festival ride in Indiana

BEECH GROVE, Ind. – Authorities say a boy was injured when a metal pole with lights broke on a ride at an Indianapolis-area festival and struck him.

The Beech Grove Fire Department says emergency workers on hand for the Beech Grove Fall Festival responded Wednesday night. Authorities say the boy was evaluated at the scene for a face injury before being taken to a hospital.

The boy was on the "Scrambler," which spins people while they're sitting in seats. The ride was inspected before the festival and now it's shut down as the cause of the break is investigated.

WTHR-TV posted video that shows the pole falling. John Ciriello with the Promotions Club, which organizes the festival, tells the station it was "a freak thing."

The festival opened Wednesday and runs through Sunday night.