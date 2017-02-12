Brown's bill on pay-to-play gets 1st hearing

INDIANAPOLIS – One Fort Wayne senator wants to limit the notion of undue influence or pay-to-play in government contracting.

Sen. Liz Brown filed Senate Bill 126, which would curtail some political contributions between vendors and those who grant and supervise contracts.

“I’m not trying to target anybody but I know it can be an issue,” she said.

The bill had its first hearing last week, and could be amended and voted out of committee this week.

The measure addresses the concern that some businesses or CEOs give political contributions and are rewarded with contracts.

The bill doesn’t affect all contracts. A typical lowest-and-most-responsive bid would not be affected, such as building an asphalt road.

Brown said she is focusing on no-bid contracts – sometimes called requests for proposals or requests for quotations. Some no-bid contracts are for professional services, consultants and attorneys.

Senate Bill 126 says during the contracting process the contractor or someone affiliated with that business can’t make a contribution to an individual who holds an elected office of the political subdivision awarding the contract if both apply: (1) the individual is also a member of the legislative or executive branch of that political subdivision that has final approval of the contract and (2) the legislative or executive branch of that political subdivision has supervisory authority over the agency issuing the contract.

The general time frame is from the award of the contract until the earlier of two years after the award or one year after the contract ends.

To avoid constitutional concerns, Brown said it doesn’t necessarily prohibit a contribution – it simply says you can’t do both. So the official can refuse the donation or the business can decline to bid.

“I’m a strong proponent of transparency and good ethics. This is just a step in that direction,” Brown said.

Sen. Erin Houchin, R-Salem, said it’s really not that different from the prohibition that lawmakers can’t accept political donations during the budget session – which could be seen as having undue influence on funding.

Brown had similar legislation pass the Senate last year but it died in the House.

She said the hallway scuttlebutt at the time was that it could give an advantage to opponents running against an officeholder because they could accept dollars without this additional limitation.

Rep. Kevin Mahan, R-Hartford City, said he doesn’t recall why he didn’t hear the bill last year but will look at it if it comes his way this year.

Julia Vaughn, state director of Common Cause, said the bill addresses the growing cynicism the public has with who does business with local government.

She said pay-to-play is a common phrase in larger Indiana cities.

“The bill attempts to address it in a targeted way and is trying to assure the public they can believe that decisions are made on merit,” she said.

Another section of the bill would essentially term some vendors and subcontractors as employees of the state related to ethics rules.

It would mean those contractors would have to take ethics training and follow other rules such as limits on nepotism, conflicts of interest laws and post-employment restrictions.

State Inspector General Lori Torres objected to the broadening of the ethics rules to contractors.

But Brown pointed out the state is increasingly hiring contractors to do the exact work so that the government can lower the number of state employees. Indiana currently has about 28,000 state employees compared with a peak of 38,000 in the early 1990s.

She said they look like employees and have of­fices here and she thinks they should be held to the same ethics rules.

There have been a few high-profile instances where it was unclear whether state ethics rules applied to contracted vendors.

Some of those rules generally prohibit double-dipping. A separate prohibition against moonlighting bans Indiana state employees from accepting outside employment or undertaking activities that are not compatible with their public duties, would impair their independence or judgment, or pose a likely conflict of interest.

Last year Josh Pitcock made $23,000 a month lobbying for the state in Washington, D.C., even as he took a paid position with the Republican presidential campaign and regularly traveled with then-Vice Presidential candidate Mike Pence.

The dual, simultaneous employment was highlighted by the Associated Press and Pence’s office said Pitcock was exempt because of his professional services contract.

Another example was Seema Verma – the architect of Indiana’s Healthy Indiana Plan.

The state paid her small consulting firm millions over the years. At the same time, the Indianapolis Star reported she also had other clients and worked for one of the state’s largest Medicaid vendors – a division of Silicon Valley tech giant Hewlett-Packard. That company agreed to pay Verma more than $1 million and has landed more than $500 million in state contracts during her tenure as Indiana’s go-to health-care consultant.

