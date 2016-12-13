Bunker Hill without police department after officers resign

Associated Press

BUNKER HILL, Ind. -- Bunker Hill has been left without a police department after the town marshal and four reserve deputies resigned about complaints the Town Council mismanaged the department and asked officers to perform illegal actions.

The Kokomo Tribune (http://bit.ly/2htiBDb ) reported Town Marshal Michael Thomison submitted his letter of resignation, along with resignation letters from his four reserve, unpaid deputies, during the regular meeting of the town board Monday evening.

Thomison alleged in his letter that the town board asked him to be involved in illegal, immoral and unethical actions, including requesting confidential information and asking him to conduct criminal background checks on other board members.

Council President Brock Speer said the council was "blindsided" by the resignations.

Bunker Hill has about 890 residents.