Carrier statement regarding Indianapolis operations

The following was released on Wed. Nov. 30, 2016 by Carrier United Technologies:

INDIANAPOLIS – Carrier has had very productive conversations in recent days with President-elect Trump and Vice President-elect Pence.

We have negotiated an agreement with the incoming administration that we believe benefits our workers, the state of Indiana and our company.

We are announcing today that Carrier will continue to manufacture gas furnaces in Indianapolis, in addition to retaining engineering and headquarters staff, preserving more than 1,000 jobs.

Carrier will also designate its Indianapolis manufacturing facility as a Center of Excellence for gas furnace production, with a commitment to making significant investments to continue to maintain a world-class furnace factory.

Today’s announcement is possible because the incoming Trump-Pence administration has emphasized to us its commitment to support the business community and create an improved, more competitive U.S. business climate. The incentives offered by the state were an important consideration.

This agreement in no way diminishes our belief in the benefits of free trade and that the forces of globalization will continue to require solutions for the long-term competitiveness of the U.S. and of American workers moving forward.