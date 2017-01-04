Change made at top of INDOT

INDIANAPOLIS – As legislators convened a major road funding session Tuesday, incoming Gov. Eric Holcomb announced he is moving the Indiana Department of Transportation commissioner to a different state agency.

Brandye Hendrickson has headed INDOT since April 2015 and was a major player as state officials passed a short-term infrastructure plan last year. She also spent recent months on a blue ribbon task force examining road funding options for state highways and bridges to be acted on this year.

The Indiana Senate kicked off the session by assigning bills to committees. The House comes in today and also will lay out a road funding proposal. Lawmakers expect to need $1 billion a year in new revenue to meet the needs.

Hendrickson will now run the State Personnel Department. Holcomb did not immediately announce who he is appointing to run INDOT.

“Brandye has over 20 years of experience in public service, where she has demonstrated both her leadership abilities and her commitment to Indiana,” he said in a news release. “She will serve Indiana well as the head of the State Personnel Department and I look forward to her leadership as we work to take Indiana to the next level.”

As INDOT chief, Hendrickson managed an annual construction budget of about $700 million and an annual operating budget of $50 million.

She also oversaw a workforce of 360 employees responsible for the planning, design, construction, maintenance and operation of INDOT’s transportation infrastructure within the district.

Also on Tuesday, Holcomb tapped Stephanie Wilson as his new press secretary.

She currently is the communications director at the Indiana Commission for Higher Education. Previously, she served the Indiana Department of Education as communications director under then-superintendent Tony Bennett.

All appointments are effective Monday when Holcomb is sworn in.

