Cigarette tax offsets road costs

INDIANAPOLIS – The House Republican budget revealed Wednesday relies on a cigarette tax hike to fill a revenue gap created by moving money to roads, a tactic the Republican Senate is not a fan of.

Overall, the proposed two-year spending plan is flat in the first year and goes up 3 percent in the second year. It provides K-12 schools a small increase in base funding each year. But Fort Wayne Community Schools and IPFW would see a cut.

“Our honestly balanced budget works to meet the needs of Hoosiers while remaining fiscally responsible,” said Rep. Tim Brown, chairman of the Ways and Means Committee. “This budget also works alongside our long-term road funding plan, which holds firm to our proven commitment to conservative principles and won’t burden future generations with debt.”

But Senate budget architect Luke Kenley, R-Noblesville, objected to major parts of the House plan, including shifting about $300 million a year collected in sales tax on gasoline purchases to infrastructure.

That maneuver leaves a gap in the budget that would be filled by a $1-per-pack cigarette tax increase that would bring in about $280 million a year.

Kenley believes a sales tax is a general tax that should provide the foundation for the state’s budget and all its expenditures. Shifting sales tax revenue to specific expenses creates shortfalls elsewhere, he said.

“I understand they are replacing with cigarette tax, which is a diminishing resource, so that is going to create a problem for you down the road,” he said of the House plan. “If you do that, you run the risk of a general tax increase, and I don’t want to put us in that position.”

Most money from the proposed cigarette tax increase – except $2.5 million that would go toward tobacco cessation programs – will cover the state’s Medicaid costs, which frees up that money to support the rest of the budget.

Brown, R-Crawfordsville, emphasized that a House committee already approved the public policy behind a cigarette tax increase, which generally results in fewer Hoosiers smoking.

But the proposal hasn’t gone before the full House in a standalone bill. Instead, it is now being inserted into the budget legislation.

Most of the state budget concerns schools, including about $273 million in new money. That is about 1.1 percent the first year and 1.7 percent the second year. But not all schools receive that money, which is largely dependent on enrollment.

A projection for each public school district shows that East Allen County Schools, Northwest Allen County Schools and Southwest Allen County Schools would all receive increases above the state average.

But Fort Wayne Community Schools would lose $2 million the first year, along with hundreds of students.

Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee questioned the public school provision, saying that districts still haven’t recovered revenue they lost from major cuts in 2010.

“Every time since, it’s an increase, but from a reduced amount,” said Rep. Ed Delaney, D-Indianapolis.

Kenley said the House Republican K-12 funding is a good increase, especially if the road funding issue is causing a relatively tight budget.

But the first-year increase is funded largely by eliminating $40 million in performance pay for teachers. The program was pushed by former Gov. Mike Pence, but its distribution showed a wide disparity between wealthy and poorer districts. That led Brown to put that money toward an increase in base school funding instead.

“There is no performance funding for teachers,” Kenley said of the House’s plan. “That’s a concept I feel is pretty important.”

He acknowledged problems with the allocation this year – some teachers received thousands and others nothing – but said he hopes to fix it rather than eliminate it.

The House plan also provides $23 million in new higher education funding over the biennium. IU’s new health sciences program on the IPFW campus would receive its requested $4.85 million in operating revenue for fiscal year 2019 but not its one-time capital request of $4 million in fiscal year 2018.

The proposal also would cut IPFW’s budget by $2.3 million in the second year, which is the first year of the new campus split. Under the new arrangement, Purdue could have 1,200 fewer students.

IPFW Chancellor Vicky Carwein hadn’t seen the new budget plan as of Wednesday afternoon.

“We have requested that our current level of funding be maintained throughout the ’17-19 biennium,” she said. “It is and has always been our plan to use the dollars associated with those students who will transition to IU to develop and invest in new programming areas.”

