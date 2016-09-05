Coaster hits worker at amusement park

MONTICELLO – Fire officials said an Indiana Beach amusement park employee working on a roller coaster ride was injured after being hit by one of the cars.

The Monticello Fire Department said the accident happened about 1 p.m. Saturday. WLFI-TV reported that Indiana Beach officials said the man is a mechanic who was working on a platform of the Cornball Express roller coaster.

The fire department said the man, whose name has not been released, suffered multiple injuries and was airlifted to Indianapolis after being treated at IU Health White Memorial Hospital,

South Bend seeks to raise water rate

Aging pipes and pumps are behind a proposed 43 percent rate increase for water customers in South Bend.

The proposed rate increase would mean an additional $4.74 per month for a typical South Bend resident using 5,000 gallons of water each month. The typical monthly water bill is now about $11.

The increase is subject to approval by the city’s common council and the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission. The city will present a rate ordinance to the council Sept. 12.