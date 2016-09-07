Coats has proposal to cut federal spending

Sen. Dan Coats, R-Ind., plans to introduce legislation today that aims to reduce mandatory federal spending and balance the government’s budget.

Coats’ office said Tuesday that his bill would establish a bipartisan non-government commission along the lines of one that has recommended military base closings to Congress since 1988.

In fact, the acronym for Coats’ 12-member group – Mandatory BRACC, or the Mandatory Bureaucratic Realignment and Consolidation Commission – is similar to the BRAC Commission, or the Defense Base Closure and Realignment Commission.

His bill calls for the Mandatory BRACC to develop a plan to balance the federal budget and ensure that mandatory spending does not surpass half of all non-interest federal spending. The bulk of mandatory spending goes for Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.

In fiscal 2015, mandatory spending amounted to $2.45 trillion, discretionary spending was $1.11 trillion, and interest spending was $229 billion, according to data compiled by the nonpartisan National Priorities Project, which tracks federal outlays.

Coats’ proposed commission would evaluate ways to cut mandatory spending by reforming and consolidating programs; identify programs that might be eliminated; and look at opportunities where authority for programs could be shifted to state governments or private contractors. The commission also could recommend switching programs from mandatory to discretionary spending.

Under the bill, failure by Congress to balance the budget would trigger caps to limit the growth of federal spending to 3 percent a year, with the caps remaining in place until the budget is balanced. Coats’ office said that at current revenue levels, the budget would balance in fiscal 2024 if the 3 percent growth cap began in fiscal 2018.

Members of the Mandatory BRACC would be appointed by the president and the Republican and Democratic leaders of the House and the Senate. Members could not have been federal officials or employees, or lobbyists, in the 5 years before their appointments.

Coats, who does not seek re-election this year, told The Journal Gazette in August that he intended to push his colleagues to “deal with long-term debt issues” when Congress returned from its summer break, which ended Monday. The national debt is $19.5 trillion, and the federal budget deficit is expected to be $600 billion this year.

An official for the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare said he is opposed to Coats’ legislation. The commission would be an “undemocratic end run to enact widely unpopular proposals,” Dan Adcock, government relations and policy director for the advocacy organization, said in a telephone interview.

Adcock said that while military base consolidation recommendations have been “in the national interest in terms of making our defense spending as efficient as possible to ensure national security,” Coats’ panel “is aimed at getting our government to act against our national interest in terms of retirement security.”

He said the legislation “appears to be tone deaf” to reports of stagnate and declining incomes for many middle-income Americans.

“People are in a weaker position to save for retirement, which means they are going to be more dependent on Social Security and Medicare than previous generations,” Adcock said.

He said the bill would “create a process that would result in massive cuts to these earned benefits.” Social Security and Medicare are funded by payroll taxes.

Matt Lahr, communications director for Coats, responded in an email: “The Congressional Budget Office projects that Medicare Part A will be bankrupt in 2026 and the Social Security Trust Funds will be exhausted by 2030 if Congress takes no action. As a result, Social Security beneficiaries will face an automatic cut of 29 percent. Given this reality, the senator believes inaction is not a viable solution. Senator Coats believes reforms can be made without affecting current beneficiaries or those approaching retirement age.”

Coats’ office said his Mandatory BRACC legislation has been endorsed by Maya MacGuineas, president of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget and head of the Campaign to Fix the Debt.

MacGuineas said in a statement that Coats’ bill “would force action to solve a tough problem instead of kicking the can down the road yet again. With little pavement left, we need more leaders like Senator Coats with the courage and political will to step up now before it is too late. I encourage other policymakers to take this proposal seriously or put forward their own plans to address the long-term debt.”

