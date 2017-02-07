Committee OKs having schools head appointed

INDIANAPOLIS – The Senate Elections Committee voted 6-3 Monday to change the superintendent of public instruction from an elected to appointed post.

Senate Bill 179 now moves on to the full Senate. The legislation is a key priority of Gov. Eric Holcomb.

“The governor is responsible for education in the state of Indiana. The buck does stop there,” said Sen. Jim Buck, R-Kokomo – author of the bill.

“The benefit is you are not going to see disruptions between the executive branch and the superintendent. If there’s blame to be had it’s going to be in one place.”

Republicans supported the bill while Democrats did not.

Currently voters elect the state superintendent of public instruction, who runs the Indiana Department of Education and serves on the State Board of Education.

Many states don’t elect the top education chief. The person is either appointed by the governor or the board.

The legislation would give the appointment to the governor starting in 2025 though the author plans to amend it to 2021. That would allow new Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick to finish her four-year term.

No one from McCormick’s office testified on the bill.

Several groups supported the measure, including the Institute for Quality Education.

“I’m here to advocate for a system that provides more accountability for students and parents,” said Caitlin Bell.

She noted taxpayers don’t know who’s in charge and responsible in the current arrangement.

But John O’Neill with the Indiana State Teachers Association said officials will never be able to get politics out of education.

He said the bill takes the voice of voters away and noted that sometimes discord and disagreement leads to compromised positions that benefit Hoosier kids.

