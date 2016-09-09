Companies betting on fantasy gaming license

INDIANAPOLIS – Fantasy sports in Indiana could get even more fast-paced – with at least two entities seeking a state license for so-called in-game bets.

Fourteen companies have filed non-binding letters of intent to operate under Indiana’s new paid fantasy law. The formal application deadline is Nov. 1 when an initial licensing fee of $50,000 must be paid.

Several of the applicants, including Boom Fantasy and Fanamana, push the boundary of fantasy sports even further with in-game betting.

For example, a question might pop up for a player to bet on – what will be the result of Andrew Luck’s next pass attempt – completion, interception or incompletion?

Or will Lebron James score more than eight points in this quarter?

And will Adam Vinatieri make this 50-yard field goal?

“Predict what happens next on every single play,” the Boom Fantasy site says. “A real-money, in-game platform that pushes real-time questions to users during live games.”

The Indiana Gaming Commission on Thursday formalized the application process and set base rules to govern paid fantasy sports entities until more comprehensive rules are completed next June.

When asked about the new evolution to in-game betting on specific plays, staff focused more on technical duties of the law.

“We’re going to defer to legislation,” said Jennifer Reske, deputy director of the Indiana Gaming Commission. “If it wasn’t specifically prohibited I don’t know that we intend to take that on as our issue and make it illegal.”

Commission Attorney Greg Small said it will be up to the applicants to show how their site and activity fits within Indiana’s statutory scheme.

Lawmakers this year officially legalized paid fantasy sports – to be regulated by the gaming commission even though the bill specifically said the activity doesn’t constitute gambling.

Instead of betting directly on the outcome of a game, in fantasy sports participants draft professional athletes and earn points for their statistics in a game. They pay entry fees and can win money depending on how their players perform. DraftKings and FanDuel expanded the activity from season-long games to weekly and daily.

The legislation included consumer protection provisions such as age verification, predetermined prizes, independent audits of the companies and a ban on company employees playing.

Reske said age verification is one topic that has had a lively internal discussion.

“We’re concerned about that,” she said. “Simply checking a box in my mind is not good enough.”

Indiana law says players must be at least 18.

Some states have gone the opposite way of Indiana. Instead of legalizing and regulating they have chosen to crack down on the activity as illegal online gambling.

If an entity that filed a letter of intent doesn’t go through with the full application – including paying the fee – Small said the commission is working with the state attorney general’s office on what authority the commission has to stop operation, including a cease-and-desist letter.

Approvals aren’t expected until March, and the final rules could be adopted by the commission next summer.

nkelly@jg.net