Company plans to close 100-worker boxcar factory in Gary

GARY, Ind. – A company is planning to shut down a northwestern Indiana factory where about 100 workers make steel parts for railcars.

Canadian-based Samuel, Son & Co. has notified state officials that it expects in October to lay off about 75 workers from the Stanrail boxcar factory in Gary. The company plans to complete closing of the factory by the end of February.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports company officials say the plant closing will be permanent. The company had announced its intentions last year to close the factory, but delayed those plans.

The Stanrail factory makes box car plug and sliding doors, along with steel flooring and roofs. The company says the Gary plant is outdated and that it is offering workers jobs at a factory in Mississippi.

